WINDSOR, ONT. -- After a rainy weekend the heat has returned to Windsor-Essex with temperatures rising prompting a special weather statement.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a special weather statement warning of heat for the region Monday as hot humid conditions are expected to carry through Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada humidex values are expected to reach in the upper 30s to near 40 C, with little relief from the heat overnight. Some lakeshore areas may experience cooler temperatures.

When not used to the heat, these weather conditions can pose a health risk. Residents are reminded to drink plenty of cool liquids and keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.

The health unit says heat-related illness typically occur when temperatures are high for a number of days and humidity is high. Risks are greater for certain groups including seniors and young children, but everyone is potentially at risk.

WECHU says heat illnesses can be prevented or treated if you are aware of the risks, signs and symptoms. Tips to stay cool in the summer heat are available on the health unit’s website.

In addition to the heat, there is a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex on Monday starting in the afternoon and into the evening. A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted for Tuesday.