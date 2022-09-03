Hot, humid and a chance of showers: Windsor-Essex long weekend forecast
Environment Canada is calling for a mixture of weather for the Labour Day long weekend in Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says it will be sunny Saturday with a high of 31C and the humidex will be 39C.
As for Saturday night, there will be a few clouds with a low 18C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Sunday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and a high of 24C.
- Monday, cloudy with a high of 25C.
- Tuesday, sunny with a high of 25C.
- Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.
- Thursday, more sun and cloud with a high of 28C.
- Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
