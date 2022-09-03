Hot, humid and a chance of showers: Windsor-Essex long weekend forecast

The lagoon at Peche Island, Ont., on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) The lagoon at Peche Island, Ont., on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting

Ukraine's and Europe's largest nuclear plant has stopped supplying Ukrainian-held territories with electricity, Kremlin-backed authorities said Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog continued their mission at the site.

These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding

As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver