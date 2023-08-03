Hot and humid ahead of a cloudy long weekend

A beautiful and warm sunny day is in store for Windsor-Essex before a chance of showers on Friday and a cloudy long weekend.

It will be very warm in the region Thursday with a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 36 C with humidity.

The overnight warm stays seasonal with an overnight low of 17 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.