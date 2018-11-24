

AM800, CTV Windsor





A heads-up to people going to Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus.

The parking garage will be closed from Saturday at 6pm to Sunday at 5:30am.

The temporary closure is needed to repaint the parking spot lines on all levels of the garage.

All exits will remain open during the closure, allowing people already inside to drive out.

Visitors are directed to park in the Viscount Lot E or Lot F immediately adjacent to the Goyeau St. entrance.