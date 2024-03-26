Hospital construction set to begin in 2026

Higher levels of government, including the province, have backed Windsor’s new acute care hospital, and now, all of the critical phases leading to shovels in the ground have been met.

Hospital President and CEO David Musyj said construction is set to begin in 2026.

"Patients can be in the same room for pretty much their whole stay and have their loved ones with them for their whole stay, operating rooms with bigger space, staff with bigger space. You can walk the hallways without having to walk over stretchers and wheel chairs. So, it's things like that, that we're looking forward to — that our community deserves," said Musyj.

This new hospital will have an expansive footprint for procedures and care and will be patient-support-focused.

According to Musyj, the overall aim is to deliver high quality care to the community.