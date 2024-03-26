WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hospital construction set to begin in 2026

    The site of the new acute care hospital that will be built in Windsor on County Road 42. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital) The site of the new acute care hospital that will be built in Windsor on County Road 42. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital)
    Share

    Higher levels of government, including the province, have backed Windsor’s new acute care hospital, and now, all of the critical phases leading to shovels in the ground have been met.

    Hospital President and CEO David Musyj said construction is set to begin in 2026.

    "Patients can be in the same room for pretty much their whole stay and have their loved ones with them for their whole stay, operating rooms with bigger space, staff with bigger space. You can walk the hallways without having to walk over stretchers and wheel chairs. So, it's things like that, that we're looking forward to — that our community deserves," said Musyj.

    This new hospital will have an expansive footprint for procedures and care and will be patient-support-focused.

    According to Musyj, the overall aim is to deliver high quality care to the community.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada

    Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News