Horwitz re-elected to chair Wyandotte Town Centre BIA
Larrry Horwitzh has been re-elected as the chairperson for the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association.
“I am delighted to be elected to another term as Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, an organisation I have always admired,” said Horwitz. “There are exciting opportunities that include programs for beautification, security, and economic growth.”
Horwitzh said through a new release that the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA is excited to build upon the success of initiatives such as the Commercial Sign Replacement Program and the Holiday Lights Program with enhanced programs to improve visitor, resident and business owner safety.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican police officer
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Julie Powell, food writer behind 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which later inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in Canada
Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
Archeologists say climate change is gravely impacting the preservation of artifacts and significant cultural sites
A group of archeologists and scientists warn the effects of climate change are impacting the preservation of some of the world’s most famous cultural sites and ancient artifacts that have yet to be discovered.
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
5 things to know for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
A look at why Russia pulling out from the Ukraine grain deal might impact prices in Canada, a Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly killing a Mexican police officer, and the Emergencies Act inquiry hears directly from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to its counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
London
-
Last-ditch effort to save London vocational school
Supporters of a London vocational school have made last-ditch pleas to save it from being closed down. There were both impassioned and reasoned pleas to maintain B-Davison as a vocational school most focused on students who supporters say were lost in traditional high schools.
-
King’s University College mourns two students killed in Highway 401 crash near Kitchener
King’s University College in London, Ont. is mourning on Tuesday after it was learned that the two people who died in Monday's crash on Highway 401 were international students from China, the school announced on Tuesday.
-
'Life sentence with no parole eligibility for 17 years': Chad Reu-Waters sentenced in body in freezer case
For 17 years Chad Reu-Waters, 48, of Jarvis, Ont. concealed the dead body of his former business partner in a freezer. On Tuesday morning, he was sentenced to life in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder, and is not eligible for parole for 17 years.
Barrie
-
Fog advisory in effect for Central Ontario region
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas across Ontario's Central Region today.
-
Innisfil man charged in luring and sexual assault investigation
An Innisfil man faces several charges in connection with a luring and sexual assault investigation by South Simcoe police.
-
Severn couple wins Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's October 50/50 prize
Caroline Evans gets credit for making the decision that led to them being grand prize winners in the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's 50/50 draw for October.
Northern Ontario
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to its counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Ottawa Senators 'officially for sale:' report
The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale of the team, sports business publication Sportico is reporting.
Toronto
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to its counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Southbound DVP reopens at Don Mills after fatality
All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened after being closed overnight for a fatal incident on the highway.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: report
The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital's emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are 'extremely worrying,' both for the health-care professionals and the patients.
-
Woman seriously injured after assault in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; man arrested
A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted in a Saint-Hyacinthe residence, in Quebec's Montérégie region. According to provincial police (SQ), a male suspect has been arrested and will be questioned later in the day. At least one child was reportedly on the scene.
Atlantic
-
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
-
Five arrested after biggest fentanyl bust in New Brunswick's history: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested five people and seized “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs in what it says may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
Parents are being urged to check their kid’s Halloween treats after Winnipeg police received at least half a dozen reports of children getting cannabis edibles in their candy bags.
-
'A night of new beginnings': Scott Gillingham sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor
Scott Gillingham has officially been sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Calgary
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate education
The five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
'Drive with extreme caution': Cochrane RCMP warn motorists of hazardous conditions
The snow has been falling in the Calgary area since the early afternoon, but now the weather is taking its toll on drivers and travel in the region.
-
Alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi to show corruption failed, alleged 'fixer' says
An alleged scheme by local business leaders to entrap former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi into accepting investment from the Russian Federation didn't work, says the 'political fixer' at the centre of the alleged plot.
Edmonton
-
Days after being released from jail, violent offender rearrested
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested. On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail. On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27.
-
This 100-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store
Police are on the lookout for a pair of robbers after a hundred-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store.
-
Alberta NDP says B.C. doctor deal a wake-up call to Smith to knock off pseudo-science
Alberta's Opposition NDP leader says a proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wake-up call to Premier Danielle Smith to knock off the pseudo-science and put down the wrecking ball aimed at the province's health system.
Vancouver
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocate
A month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
Lack of specialist teachers leading to 'violent episodes' in Surrey classrooms, union says
Pulling specialist teachers away from the vulnerable students who need their assistance has led to an increase in violent outbursts in Surrey classrooms, according to the local teachers' union.