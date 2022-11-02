Horwitz re-elected to chair Wyandotte Town Centre BIA

Larrry Horwitzh has been re-elected as the chairperson for the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association.

“I am delighted to be elected to another term as Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, an organisation I have always admired,” said Horwitz. “There are exciting opportunities that include programs for beautification, security, and economic growth.”

Horwitzh said through a new release that the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA is excited to build upon the success of initiatives such as the Commercial Sign Replacement Program and the Holiday Lights Program with enhanced programs to improve visitor, resident and business owner safety.