WINDSOR, ONT. -- Harness racing in Leamington is being threatened by a virus not named COVID-19.

Tom Bain with the Lakeshore Horse Raceway Association says horsepeople are now dealing with the Strangles virus.

“Well, it was certainly, ‘oh what else can happen? How much is this setback?” Bain said.

Bain says the virus affects a horse’s breathing and rarely pops up but it has resurfaced recently in Leamington and Toronto.

Last week, a horse at the Leamington Raceway tested positive for the virus and now roughly 40 horses are being quarantined in three barns at the track.

The outbreak saw 13 fewer horses available for racing on Sunday, impacting betting totals and Bain worries races could be impacted again this week.

Up to 100 fans are set to return for Sunday’s races as part of Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening plan.

In addition to COVID-19 protocols at the track, new health measures are being implemented to control the Strangles spread.

“It’s very similar to the COVID-19,” Bain said. “People come in as the horses come in, their temperatures are taken. Should any of them run a high temperature they won’t be allowed into our paddock area.

Bain says testing results should be available Wednesday to determine how many horses will be available for fans in the stands to bet on.