LONDON, ONT. -- The Honey Family Foundation Fund invested $80,000 to help support local programs and initiatives in Essex County, Thursday.

The five local organizations which will receive funding include:

The Municipality of Leamington - $25,000 to assist partial funding of a splash pad at Mersea Park

Maryvale - $20,000 to support youth mental health programming

The Leamington Arts Centre - $15,000 to provide assistance for the organization

South Essex Community Council - $10,000 to support their elderly programming

The Southwestern Ontario Gleaners - $10,000 to assist with food security

"On behalf of the WECF we want to thank Mr. Honey for selecting us to be the steward of his philanthropic goals. His generosity continues to inspire all of us, and we are honoured to assist and work alongside him with his charitable goals as he continues to touch the lives of many individuals within Essex County through the Honey Family Foundation Fund. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have for these five organizations and our community," said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of The WECF.

The Honey Family Foundation Fund was established at the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation in 2013 to assist community development in Essex County.