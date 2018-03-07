

CTV Windsor





A 28-year-old man from the Republic of Honduras is charged with sexually assaulting a female in Leamington.

On March 4 around 5 a.m., OPP responded to a Leamington sexual assault complaint.

A female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a male stranger. The male had fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Through investigation the suspect was identified and arrested a short time later.

Luis Padilla Garcia, 28, from the Republic of Honduras, was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to appear in a Leamington court on March 29 to answer to the charge of sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

