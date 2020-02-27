Homicides and break-ins down in 2019 Windsor police report
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:21PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:42PM EST
Windsor Police Services board meeting, Thursday February 27, 2020 (CTV News / Melanie Borrelli)
WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor Police Services board reviewed the 2019 year-end report and crime stats at their meeting Thursday.
Patrol responded to 125,176 calls for service in 2019, an increase from 2018.
Homicides dropped 40 per cent, down four cases, but it was still an increase in the five-year average by 11 per cent and the 10-year average by 67 per cent.
Break-ins were also down by 15 per cent with 1,814 reported in 2019, compared to 2018.
Impaired driving related incidents were up 17 per cent.