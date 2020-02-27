WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor Police Services board reviewed the 2019 year-end report and crime stats at their meeting Thursday.

Patrol responded to 125,176 calls for service in 2019, an increase from 2018.

Homicides dropped 40 per cent, down four cases, but it was still an increase in the five-year average by 11 per cent and the 10-year average by 67 per cent.

Break-ins were also down by 15 per cent with 1,814 reported in 2019, compared to 2018.

Impaired driving related incidents were up 17 per cent.