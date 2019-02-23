Homeowner helps police find break-in suspect
A Chatham homeowner who returned home Friday to find two men inside his home, was able to give detailed descriptions of them to police.
That led to police being able to capture one of the men, a 35-year-old from Chatham, a short time later.
The man has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.
Police say the break-in occurred at a West Street residence.