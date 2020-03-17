WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Mission of Windsor is creating a safe space for a homeless woman to self-isolate after she developed symptoms believed to be associated with COVID-19.

On Friday, a woman started to feel sick after an interaction with a friend who recently returned from the U.K.

The woman exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus did not want to reveal her identity.

“Fever, feeling hot and cold, hard to breath,” said the woman, as she described her symptoms to CTV News.

She went to Windsor Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre, but didn’t receive a test.

“She went last night and was told to come back this morning. She went this morning and was told to come back after lunch,” said Rev. Ronn Dunn, executive director of the Mission.

The woman will be going back to the assessment centre as soon as possible, but she has chosen to self-isolate for the time being.

“The challenge for us is how do we self-isolate them? Where do we put them if they’re homeless?” asked Dunn.

With no other options, Dunn will be converting a wing at the mission into a self-isolation room.

“We have little pod, that, for people who are generally in our recovery program. We are going to move them out and turn that into a little bit of an isolation spot,” said Dunn.

Dunn, along with some staff, have volunteered to take up residency on the floor of the self-isolation room to provide the isolated individual with meals so they don’t have to leave the pod.

“My wife is packing me a bag and I’m going to stay here as long as it takes until we get those test results back,” said Dunn. “Prepare for the worst and pray for the best”

Dunn said this is what they will have to do until the city comes up with another option. It’s not a method that he sees as sustainable.

“We’re not equipped; we don’t have personal protection equipment. I’ve spent the last two days trying to find some touchless thermometers,” Dunn said. “We will run out of funding really quickly if we have to ask our staff to work around the clock shifts.”