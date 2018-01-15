A man has admitted to spray painting Islamic-themed graffiti on bus shelters and media buildings in Windsor.

George Donaldson, 50, pleaded guilty to four counts of mischief in court on Monday.

Donaldson had originally been charged with 16 counts of mischief after the graffiti spree in December.

An image of the suspect was caught on surveillance video. One man was arrested and later released after police identified who they believed was the true suspect.

Court heard the arrest was made possible because of the suspect’s mother, who went to police headquarters believing her son had been arrested and was in custody.

Police say officers took a statement from the woman, who said her son lived in a tee pee at Malden Park. Officers did not locate a suspect, but found Donaldson at his mother’s apartment where he was arrested without incident.

Donaldson represented himself in court, and apologized to the Islamic community, saying they were not his target and he “did not intent to spread any hate.”

Donaldson was given a suspended sentence and 12-months probation.