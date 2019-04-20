

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police investigated two mischief incidents that damaged property.

On Friday night around 11:30 p.m. police were called to the area of Chestnut Drive in Wallaceburg about damage to a home.

Police say someone threw a large object at the front window of the residence, causing it to shatter.

Earlier in the evening police were also called to the area of Gillard Street in Wallaceburg about damage to a vehicle.

In this case, police say suspects threw pieces of cement against an owner’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.