

CTV Windsor





While real estate listings for Chatham-Kent are still below average, they rebounded somewhat in February.

Last month, 76 units were listed, down 29.6 per cent from the all-time February record one year ago. February 2018 sales stood in line with the 10-year average for that month.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled 126 units over the first two months of the year. This was a decrease of 27.2 percent from the same period last year.

“The volatility of the market over the last year is making historical comparisons tricky at the moment, but the important takeaway on the February data is that sales were up from a quiet month of January,” said Steve Carroll, president of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors.

“The improvement in sales coincided with a rebound in new listings, suggesting the January slowdown could have been as much a supply story as a demand story.”

The average price of homes sold in February was $179,314, unchanged from February 2017. The year-to-date average price rose 2.7 per cent from January and February 2017 to reach $180,504.

New listings numbered 111 units in February 2018, down 4.3 per cent from the same month in 2017. This was the lowest level for the month in three decades.