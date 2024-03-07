Home sales increasing in Windsor-Essex

WINDSOR
    The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) says the average number of home sales are up in the region.

    The WECAR monthly report showed 326 properties sold in February.

    That's up 5.84 per cent compared to February 2023.

    There were 659 new listings last month, an increase of 3.94 per cent from a year ago.

    The average sales price was $576,546 in February, which is a 10.14 per cent jump compared to February 2023.

    There were 1,083 available listings at the time of the report.

