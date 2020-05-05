WINDSOR, ONT. -- COVID-19 has hit the local real estate market hard.

According to the latest figures from the Windsor-Essex County Association for realtors, the number of homes sold last month dropped by 54 per cent compared to a year ago.

There were 286 properties sold in April 2020, that's down 54 per cent from the 634 homes in April 2019.

The number of listings is also down, 445 homes were put on the market in April, compared to a year ago when there were 959 listed.

The average sale price however stayed steady at more than $352,000.