

CTV Windsor





The red hot real estate market in Chatham-Kent ended on a sour note in 2017.

Residential sales activity recorded through MLS show 66 units changed hands in December, down 18.5 per cent on a year over year basis.

The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors says that is in line with both the five and ten-year averages for December.

For all of 2017, home sales totalled 1,443 units, down just 1.6 per cent or 24 sales from the all-time record set in 2016.

New CKAR President Steve Carroll says 2017 was the second best year on record for home sales in the region.

“Two years of record level demand in the region have led to a record low number of listings left on the market,” says Steve Carroll. “As a result of increased competition among buyers, prices, which have more or less tracked with inflation for decades, posted a double-digit gain in 2017.”

The average price for all of 2017 was $184,658, rising 13.1 per cent from 2016.

New listings numbered 44 units in December, down 39.7 per cent from the same month in 2016. This was the lowest level for the month in nearly three decades.