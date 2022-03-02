Home prices in Windsor-Essex continue to rise

The average sale price of houses in the region has increased 44.74 per cent compared to this time last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The averages sales price in February 2022 was $704,112, while February 2021 was $481,1221.

The association reports there were 680 new listings in February, up from 571 this time last year, AM800 report the market activity was up 17.04 per cent compared to 2021.

There were 549 properties sold last month, compared to 479 in 2021.