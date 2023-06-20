Home invasion under investigation in Kingsville

Essex County OPP are investigating a home invasion in Kingsville, where three suspects were believed to be armed with handguns and an edged weapon.

Police responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a home invasion at a County Road 27 West on Tuesday at 12:57 a.m.

Officers say three suspects attended a residence, two of the suspects were believed to be armed with suspected handguns and one with an edged weapon. One suspect searched the residence prior to them fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects. The vehicle was later recovered in the Windsor.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Investigators believe that this is not a random act, but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation. The OPP remind all members of the public to always be aware of their personal safety at all times.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking residents in the surrounding areas if they witnessed anything to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. If any member of the public has video surveillance capturing anything suspicious, please contact investigators.