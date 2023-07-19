Home break-in suspect arrested

Windsor police have arrested a suspect related to a home break and enter on Bruce Avenue.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Bruce Avenue on Friday, July 14.

The officers spoke with the complainant, who shared video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect allegedly unlawfully entering a bedroom earlier in the evening, rummaging through drawers, and stealing multiple items.

On July 18, shortly before 7 p.m., officers arrested a 48-year-old man in the 1600 block of Dougall Ave.

He has been charged with breaking and entering with intent.