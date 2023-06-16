Holy Names graduate helps design satellite launched to the ISS

A graduate of Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor is making big strides in space science.

Jack Wawrow just finished his space engineering degree at York University in Toronto — all the while helping to design a satellite that is now on the international space station (ISS).

The satellite called Essence, is already on the ISS and soon will be launched into an earth orbit to collect information about climate change in Canada's arctic region.

Jack Wawrow and the Essence satellite (Courtesy of Jack Wawrow)

Wawrow credits teachers at Holy Names for inspiring a love of science — especially robotics, which in turn helped propel his rigorous studies and ambitions to become an engineer.

So far, although still quite young in his dynamic field, Wawrow has accomplished a great deal.

"I had a couple of different roles on the team throughout the years, most recently project manager and systems team lead for the Essence Cube set,” said Wawrow.

Wawrow has just been hired by a firm in Alberta. He hopes to pursue future degrees and maybe one day become an astronaut.

