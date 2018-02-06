

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A Windsor audience will hear life lessons from the departed thanks to an American Reality TV personality.

Hollywood medium Tyler Henry says was he was born with a unique gift that he discovered in an unexpected way when he was 10 years old.

"One night I basically went to bed and woke up completely out of nowhere before midnight, with the total knowingness that my grandmother was going to pass away and it came through a memory,” said Henry in a Skype interview with CTV News.

He says he woke up and I remember feeling like it had already happened.

“So I went to tell my mom in the other room and as I was explaining this feeling her phone rang,” says Henry. “When she picked it up, it was the news that my grandmother had just died."

The 22-year-old psychic started doing readings officially when he was in college, training to be a hospice nurse.

"It's immensely gratifying and for me,” he says. “I never know what a client is needing or what they are coming to me for. I believe what comes through naturally is what they are meant to hear."

He skyrocketed to fame when he got his own show "Hollywood Medium" on E! Entertainment, doing readings for celebrities.

He even told Canadian actor Alan Thicke he should get his heart checked, three months before he died from a ruptured aorta.

Now the psychic is taking his skills on the road, with a stop at Caesars Windsor on Feb. 23.

"The live show is a lot more intimate, and I get to talk about a lot more things that I don't get to on the television show," says Henry.

He says there will be an interactive Q and A session and six life lessons he's learned from the departed.

"The majority of it focusses on basically how we can better our lives as a result of the lessons that people have passed away have learned,” he says.

Season three of Hollywood Medium starts Feb. 28.

Tickets for the Windsor show are available online or at the Caesars Windsor box office.