The CP Holiday Train has raised about $1.5 million this year for local food banks.

The train, which supports more than 170 communities along its route, including Chatham, Windsor and London, also collected more than 238,000 pounds of food.

The Holiday Train has now raised more than $16.7 million and collected 4.7 million pounds of food since its inaugural journey back in 1999.

Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea was a guest performer on the train this year.

"For more than 20 years, we have brought the CP Holiday Train across North America delighting audiences of all ages," said Keith Creel, CP president and CEO.

"Partnering with local food banks to raise awareness for hunger-related issues is the cornerstone that enables the success of the Holiday Train. Watching communities come out to celebrate and donate generously reminds us why the program continues to be so important."