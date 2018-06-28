

Environment Canada is warning about what they call a “significant heat event” for the Canada Day weekend.

Beginning Friday temperatures will climb into the low thirties bringing heat and humidity through the holiday weekend.

Hot and humid air will move into the area for the weekend with temperatures peaking in the mid to low thirties and humidex values in the mid-forties. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the low twenties.

Some forecasts have the heat event continuing into midweek.