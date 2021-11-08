Holiday gift guide filled with local options for residents

Windsor, Ont. -

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island is mailing out their fourth annual holiday gift guide to residents this week.

This holiday season local tourism officials want you to buy local, putting together a guide to explore all the shopping options in the region, along with local experiences and 42 daily contest giveaways.

“Gift suggestions for your bestie, your spouse or partner,” explains TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr. “Even your fur-baby!”

Orr says the best gift is unique and one-of-a-kind, noting the Holiday Gift Guide is the source to find out what is unique, handmade, and one of a kind in the region. “Every year it gets a little bit better,” Orr adds. “We recognize that there are big box retailers and that’s fine, but, we hope at the same time you look to find that unique gift.”

Orr suggests shoppers are searching for unique shopping experiences as well, noting the guide showcases local parades, light festivals and districts.

“When you support local you’re helping your neighbours your friends your family and support a struggling tourism and hospitality industry that has really struggled these last 20 months or so," he said.

About 55,000 copies should arrive in the mail soon, with an additional 5,000 available at select locations across the region. You can also find it online.