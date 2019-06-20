Holiday Beach closed and warning issued for three other Windsor-Essex beaches
Testing of the quality of the water at beaches in Huron County began on Tuesday, May 28, 2013. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:55AM EDT
Holiday Beach remains off-limits for beachgoers.
The beach remains closed due to erosion that is causing unsafe beach conditions.
Staff from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are not even bothering with water testing due to the unsafe conditions.
Cedar Island, Sandpoint and West Belle River beaches are also off limits due to high levels of bacteria, which may pose a risk to your health.
The five other public beaches in Essex County remain open.