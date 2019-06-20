

Holiday Beach remains off-limits for beachgoers.

The beach remains closed due to erosion that is causing unsafe beach conditions.

Staff from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are not even bothering with water testing due to the unsafe conditions.

Cedar Island, Sandpoint and West Belle River beaches are also off limits due to high levels of bacteria, which may pose a risk to your health.

The five other public beaches in Essex County remain open.