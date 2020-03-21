WINDSOR, ONT. -- While businesses have been closing in the name of public safety, others have been extremely busy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hold Please Communications creates telephone messaging for callers who find themselves in a queue while waiting to speak with businesses.

Their volume has increased as companies experience an influx of phone calls from customers.

Company president Joe DiGiorgio says they've helped keep many people up to date during the coronavirus pandemic, including trucking company employees and funeral homes.

“When they call the funeral home and get put on hold before they get to who they need to speak to they can hear this information that is vital to them and we're specifically making it about what's happening today."