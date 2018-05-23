Hold and secure lifted at east Windsor schools
Windsor Police have arrested a woman after seizing more than $4,000 worth of drugs.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:45PM EDT
Some tense moments for Windsor schools in the east side following an unconfirmed report of a man riding a bike with a weapon.
School boards put schools under a hold and secure after a sighting of a white teen with brown hair -black t-shirt and blue jeans before the noon hour.
Some of the schools included Coronation Public School and George P Vanier.
Windsor Police say they located and stopped the individual but didn't find a weapon.
The hold and secure order was lifted before 1 p.m. Wednesday.