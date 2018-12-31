

The annual Hockey for Hospice tournament in Windsor-Essex is being hailed a success.

Organizers say this year’s three-day tournament raised $347,121 – a new record.

Last year, the tournament raised $339,000.

Congratulations to everyone, from the players, to the family members, coaches and referees! Hockey for Hospice has officially concluded! Thank you everyone! #thehospiceofwindsorandessexcounty #hockeyforhospice — HospiceWindsor (@HospiceWindsor) December 29, 2018

The tournament featured more than two thousand players and 132 teams from across the region, playing in five different venues.

The players also collected money as part of the fundraiser.

Tournament Director, Ryan Beaulieu, said the competition is a way to show young athletes that volunteering can be fun.

"It shows kids that giving back and volunteering doesn't have to be a burden. It doesn't have to be hard and you can incorporate it into something fun and make it enjoyable," said Beaulieu.

Senior Director, Steven Brennan, said it's important to teach kids about the need to help others beginning at a young age.

"These are the future people of our generation that are going to raise money and be of service. They are already doing service," said Brennan.

The money will go towards general operations at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.