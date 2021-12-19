Hockey for Hospice postponed
Hospice for Hockey tournament hits record attendance level and raises funds for local hospice. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
The Hockey for Hospice tournament in Windsor-Essex is being postponed.
According to a social media post from the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, the decision was made based on the additional COVID-19 restrictions put in place in the region.
The organizing committee says it is working with the minor hockey associations and municipalities to secure a new date.
Details will be shared when they are finalized.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 27-29.