Hockey for Hospice nets more than $340K in annual tourney
Members of the Bantam final Windsor Rafih Auto Group, who won 3-0 over the Riverside Greyhounds at the annual Hockey for Hospice tournament on Dec. 29, 2017 (courtesy: Paul Pietraszko)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 12:13PM EST
It’s been another big year for the Hockey for Hospice tournament, with record-breaking amounts of money raised for the local Hospice.
Tournament organizer Paul Pietraszko says they’ve raised $339,063 already, with more money yet to come in. He says it’s a 100 per cent “other than bills” fundraiser – meaning once they pay off the ice rentals and referees, they cut a cheque to Hospice.
The three-day tournament draws 145 teams from across the region, with age divisions ranging from five to 14. This year, 318 players participated in the tournament at five different arenas in Amherstburg, Belle River, Windsor, LaSalle and Tecumseh.