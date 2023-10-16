Hit and run leads to recovery of stolen transport, $400K of stolen property
Windsor police say a stolen transport truck containing more than $400,000 worth of stolen property was recovered Saturday following a hit and run collision.
Officers responded to the crash involving a transport truck and trailer Saturday in the area of Central Avenue and North Service Road.
Police say the transport truck and trailer were found after the occupants had fled the vehicle.
According to police, the trailer was later learned to have been stolen. Officers found more than $400,000 worth of stolen goods inside.
Police are now asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 24: Accused continues testimony
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Canada PM Trudeau calls for Hamas to free hostages, unimpeded humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
The first group of Canadians that asked the federal government for help leaving the West Bank crossed into Jordan on Monday, according Canada's minister of foreign affairs.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
Missing person connected to multi-day investigation at Guelph home: Police
Guelph police are looking for a missing man who they say may have information about an ongoing police investigation.
Driver charged in five-vehicle crash in Cambridge
A 23-year-old from Cambridge has been charged in a five-vehicle crash on Sunday.
'I need power for my oxygen machine': St. Thomas, Ont. apartment building without power for six days
Mike Gleeson has not had the hydro he needs in his apartment to hook up his oxygen machine for the past six days. With the power shut off in his Pearl Street apartment in St. Thomas, he’s been relying on running extension cords to an outside source.
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, resumed in Windsor's Superior Court Monday with the accused returning to the stand in his own defence.
'The last sound a lot of soldiers ever heard': Bringing to life the experiences of WWI
British military historian Andy Robertshaw brings his expertise to Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School students in London, Ont.
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
Police seize stolen catalytic converters at Barrie Motel
Three men face charges after officers say they discovered several stolen catalytic converters in Barrie.
Motorists caught off-guard, businesses impacted by lengthy closure of busy Barrie intersection
Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.
Northern Ont. teen charged with vicious assault on two women
A 17-year-old in Timmins has been charged after two women, ages 16 and 41, were taken to hospital after a serious assault.
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
Sudbury, Ont. man facing charges in fatal July crash on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is facing charges following a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont. this summer.
Zexi Li, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyers spar over use of the word 'occupation' in court
The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the 'Freedom Convoy' last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers. Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
Ontario man who allegedly withheld HIV status from partner wanted: police
An Ontario man who allegedly failed to disclose his HIV status to a romantic partner is being sought by Toronto police and investigators believe there may be other victims
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a turning dump truck in Midtown Toronto Monday morning.
Garbage collection paused in Whitby, Ont. as union strikes
Garbage collection is now on hold in most of Whitby, Ont. after hundreds of union members walked off the job over the weekend.
Quebec coroner says more diligent police search could have saved life of Cree teen
A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented had police spent more than 10 minutes looking for her.
Montreal police unveil new, eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign
Drivers heading south on d'Iberville Street in Montreal's east end could soon be confronted by their worst nightmare -- what could happen if they're not careful behind the wheel.
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
P.E.I. clawing back $4.5 million in mistaken overpayments to municipalities
The province of Prince Edward Island is planning to claw back millions in property tax transfer payments after an accounting error saw the province hand out more than it should have. About a third, 23, of municipalities on PEI have been impacted by the error.
Halifax Transit updating outdated payment options with new app
Public transit is becoming a necessity for many people in Halifax, and the city is looking to update the way people pay.
Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
Winnipeg man pleads not-guilty in killing of parents and attack on nurse
Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
School burns down in Powerview-Pine Falls; RCMP investigating
A fire that engulfed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls Saturday night is being treated as suspicious by RCMP.
Alberta Review Board allows some freedoms for Airdrie man who killed mother
The Alberta Review Board says a young man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is allowed trips to Calgary.
Two killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border after swerving to avoid moose: RCMP
A man and a teenage girl died in a collision between an SUV and a cattle hauler near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Sunday night.
'It's not fair': Wildlife reserve calling for changes to Alberta black bear cub policy
An Alberta wildlife reserve is renewing calls for the government to revisit protocols for rehabilitating black bears.
Oilers aim for turnaround after 0-2, visit Predators Tuesday
After only two games, both losses to the Vancouver Canucks, the pressure is rising for the Edmonton Oilers.
Geoff Hastings becomes Senior Anchor, CTV News at 6
Geoff Hastings is the new senior anchor of CTV News at Six in Edmonton. Geoff, previously anchor of the 5 p.m. broadcast since 2019, takes over the news station's flagship program after the departure of Erin Isfeld.
Murder guilty plea in 2021 Edson attempted robbery death
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Edson man during an attempted robbery.
B.C. introduces legislation to force Surrey's policing transition
British Columbia Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has introduced legislation that will force the City of Surrey to provide policing with a municipal force.
Urn containing deceased's ashes stolen from vehicle in North Vancouver, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver are appealing for the return of an urn containing the ashes of someone's deceased husband that was reportedly stolen from a vehicle over the weekend