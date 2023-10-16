Hit and run leads to recovery of stolen transport, $400K of stolen property

Windsor

    Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022.
    Windsor police say a stolen transport truck containing more than $400,000 worth of stolen property was recovered Saturday following a hit and run collision.

    Officers responded to the crash involving a transport truck and trailer Saturday in the area of Central Avenue and North Service Road.

    Police say the transport truck and trailer were found after the occupants had fled the vehicle.

    According to police, the trailer was later learned to have been stolen. Officers found more than $400,000 worth of stolen goods inside.

    Police are now asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350  

