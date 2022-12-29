Hit and run in Leamington

A 72-year-old woman is recovering from minor physical injuries after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t remain at the scene, according to police.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP and EMS in Leamington responded to Erie Street south near Pulford Avenue to help with a pedestrian who had been struck.

Police say the driver of the involved vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene and the vehicle is described only as a dark-coloured vehicle.

Investigators are asking the driver/owner of this vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, or may have witnessed the collision are asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.