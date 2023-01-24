Hit-and-run crash in Tilbury shows extensive damage to parked car

A Tilbury man is asking for help finding a driver after he says his vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run crash.

Kyle Koopmans posted video on social media of the incident on Young Street in Tilbury around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Video of a hit and run crash in Tilbury. (Source: Kyle Koopmans)

He says it looks like a grey truck with cab over the bed, or suburban type of SUV smashed into his car parked on the street.

Koopmans vehicle shows extensive front-end damage. Extensive front-end damage can be seen on the parked vehicle in Tilbury, Ont. (Source: Pete Koopmans)

He is asking anyone with information to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service.