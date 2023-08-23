Historic move in Leamington

There was an unusual sight on the road in Leamington Tuesday night.

The air cadet’s historic home was being moved from one part of town to another.

The two buildings traveled east on Talbot Street then up Erie Street to the final resting place at the Leamington fairgrounds.

The roads all had to be cleared and closed and power lines needed to be temporarily taken down because of the size of the building.

Moving the 80-year old buildings and setting them back up is expected to cost about $450,000.

Today, the building serves as the cadets' training base, but during the Second World War, the buildings played a significant role in training pilots