

Rich Garton





A historic building in west Windsor will soon be coming down.

Representatives from The University of Windsor came before city council looking for a demolition permit for this building Monday night. Most recently, Iona College occupied the house, but during the 50s and 60s it was where one of Windsor’s most famous prosecutors lived.

Bruce MacDonald was Windsor's first city solicitor in the 1930s. He also tried war criminals as a prosecutor following the Second World War. Today, the home is known as the Stuart-MacDonald house.

The house was listed on the heritage register in 2008 -- but wasn't yet designated. The university purchased it from Iona College in 2016, but quickly realized the poor condition of the home and recently requested a permit to demolish the structure.

Despite a city staff and Heritage Committee recommendation to preserve the house, council chose not to designate the building. A motion made by Coun. Chris Holt to that affect failed by a 6-4 vote. That means the university can now topple the building, if it pleases.

Coun. Holt offered praise to the university for the work it typically does in the community to restore historic buildings like the former Windsor Star building on Ferry Street and the Armouries in downtown Windsor. But he says he’s disappointed the majority of council didn’t see the value in saving the Sunset Avenue home as well.

“To demolish a piece of our history, our cultural heritage for a parkette, is just fundamentally wrong,” Holt said.

University spokesperson John Coleman indicated Monday night the university hopes to build a commemorative parkette and green space after the demolition. There was no timeline on when that may happen.

“Hopefully it’s going to fit in with the neighbourhood,” Coleman said. “We consulted with neighbours about it and got their input into what they’d like for trees and plants, that sort of thing.”