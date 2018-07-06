

CTV Windsor





Flames could be seen billowing out of a piece of history along the Detroit River Friday morning.

According to news reports from WDIV Detroit, crews were on scene trying to douse the flames that have hollowed out the S.S. Ste. Claire.

There is no word on cause but damage appears to be extensive.

The boat was moved to Riverside Marina last year. In 2016, a collector bought the old ship with plans to restore it.

The 108-year-old boat has been featured in a film by local documentarianss, “Boblo Boats: a tale of two sisters.”

The pair of ferries used to travel up and down the Detroit River to the Amusement Park on Boblo Island.

The 200 foot ferry was in the process of being restored, with a goal of transforming the S.S. Ste. Claire into a dockside attraction that would include a floating museum and event hall.

More to come.