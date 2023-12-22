Highway reopens after pedestrian struck in Chatham

OPP say on person was transported to a trauma centre following a motor vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday at 9:48 p.m., emergency services including members of the Elgin County OPP, Chatham Detachment, responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian on Communication Road near Park Avenue.

A section of Communication Road and Park Avenue was closed temporarily for an investigation, but has since been reopened.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

Investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://stthomascrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.