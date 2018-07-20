

CTV Windsor





The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Puce Road after a crash in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP say the collision took place between Lakeshore Road 113 and Puce Road.

OPP say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Callers to the CTV Newsroom say traffic is very slow going westbound leading up to the Puce exit off the 401.