Highway 401 westbound traffic slow due to crash near Puce Road
OPP say the collision took place between Lakeshore Road 113 and Puce Road on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 1:31PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 20, 2018 2:14PM EDT
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Puce Road after a crash in Lakeshore.
Essex County OPP say the collision took place between Lakeshore Road 113 and Puce Road.
OPP say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Callers to the CTV Newsroom say traffic is very slow going westbound leading up to the Puce exit off the 401.