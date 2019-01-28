

CTV Windsor





The westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent have now re-opened after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

OPP say 401 westbound was closed at Bloomfield Road Monday for tractor trailer blocking both westbound lanes.

A detour was in effect for a number of hours. The westbound traffic was re-routed around the collision, re-entering the 401 westbound at Queens Line.

No word on injuries.

Police still advise motorists avoid driving on area roadways -- and especially multi-lane highways until snow removal crews have effectively cleared the roads.