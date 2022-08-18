Highway 401 reopens in Lakeshore

OPP in Essex County have reopened the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Belle River Road and French Line Road after two separate crashes.

According to police, both collisions involved commercial vehicles with the first happening around 8:30 a.m. – the second happened not long after that, just west of the first scene.

The lanes were reopened around 1:15 p.m.

Drivers were being asked to prepare for delays duriong the investigation.