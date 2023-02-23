Highway 401 reopens after morning closure due to powerline repairs

A section of Highway 401 in Essex County was closed for several hours Thursday due to downed powerlines.

The 401 eastbound and westbound lanes between County Road 42 and Queens Line Road in Chatham-Kent were closed around 9:50 a.m. following the winter storm that hit the night before.

Hydro crews worked to repair the powerlines that run across the highway. The 401 reopened in both directions by 1:22 p.m.