Highway 401 eastbound reopens in Chatham-Kent after tractor trailer crash
Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes east of Duart Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Provincial police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent have reopened after being closed due to a crash.
Police say it happened on Friday in the eastbound lanes east of Duart Road.
Chatham-Kent OPP say a tractor trailer collided into the rear of a vehicle at the beginning of the construction zone.
Minor injuries were reported.
The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m.