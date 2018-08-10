

CTV Windsor





Provincial police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent have reopened after being closed due to a crash.

Police say it happened on Friday in the eastbound lanes east of Duart Road.

Chatham-Kent OPP say a tractor trailer collided into the rear of a vehicle at the beginning of the construction zone.

Minor injuries were reported.

The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m.