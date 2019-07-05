Highway 401 eastbound lanes reopen in Tilbury
Truck crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent. (Submitted to AM800)
Chatham-Kent OPP say the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have been reopened after several collisions near Tilbury.
The eastbound lanes were blocked at Queens Line in the construction zone.
One crash involved two transport trucks.
No injuries were reported.
All lanes were reopened Friday afternoon.