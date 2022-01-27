Highway 401 eastbound closed in Chatham-Kent due to crash with critical injuries
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Chatham-Kent is closed after a serious crash.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash took place on the 401 near Dillon Road.
Chatham-Kent EMS say three patients were assessed and treated. Two of the patients are suffering minor injuries and one has critical injuries, according to a social media post by EMS.
Three paramedics units and a supervisor unit responded to the incident.