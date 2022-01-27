Highway 401 eastbound closed in Chatham-Kent due to crash with critical injuries

A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Chatham-Kent is closed after a serious crash.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash took place on the 401 near Dillon Road.

Chatham-Kent EMS say three patients were assessed and treated. Two of the patients are suffering minor injuries and one has critical injuries, according to a social media post by EMS.

Please be advised of the 401EB closure in our region due to a collision. CKEMS had 3 paramedics units and a Supervisor Unit responded to this incident. 3 patients assessed and treated in total. 2 suffering minor injuries and 1 with critical injuries. https://t.co/5yF5RdJXdm — Chatham-Kent EMS (@CK_EMS) January 27, 2022

Three paramedics units and a supervisor unit responded to the incident.