Highway 401 eastbound closed in Chatham-Kent due to crash
Police say the crash took place in the eastbound lanes approaching Orford Road on Highway 401. (Courtesy OPP / Google Maps)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 2:28PM EDT
Provincial police say a tractor trailer crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Police say it happened on Friday in the eastbound lanes east of Duart Road. The detour is at Orford Road.
Chatham-Kent OPP say a tractor trailer collided into the rear of a vehicle at the beginning of the construction zone.
Minor injuries were reported.
The highway is expected to be closed for four hours.