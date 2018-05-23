

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 3.

Police say five people were involved in the crash that took place at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 3 near Division Road.

Another person from a different vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Kingsville firefighters also attended the scene and sprayed one of the vehicles with fire retardant foam.

Highway 3 is closed between County Road 27 and County Road 29 as police investigate.

There was another crash between two vehicles on Highway 3 near Belle River Road Wednesday morning. Minor injuries were reported.

There are currently 2 accidents on hwy 3. This one is close to Division Rd, the other is near Belle River Rd. Best to avoid hwy 3 altogether right now... looks like this investigation will go on for some time. No word on injuries. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/7oL7iF5anb — Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) May 23, 2018