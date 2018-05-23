Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 3.

Police say five people were involved in the crash that took place at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 3 near Division Road.

Another person from a different vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Kingsville firefighters also attended the scene and sprayed one of the vehicles with fire retardant foam. 

Highway 3 is closed between County Road 27 and County Road 29 as police investigate.

There was another crash between two vehicles on Highway 3 near Belle River Road Wednesday morning. Minor injuries were reported.