Highland Games returns this weekend at historic Jack Miners in Kingsville
Heritage, tradition, and history will all come together for this year's edition of the highland games.
The event is hosted this year by the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Kingsville.
The landmark conservation grounds occupy well over 400 acres. That is plenty of space for entertaining competition in tug of war, haggis hurl, axe throwing, in addition to various food and beverage offerings and much more family fun oriented activities.
Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary the host of the 2023 Highland Games in Kingsville, Ont. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Highland games are traditional Scottish and Celtic events held in spring and summer amongst Scottish diaspora worldwide. The customs, traditions, events, dance, music and dress of the modern Highland games date back to the 19th century.
Tickets are $20 for the one day event, children under 14 get in free.
Tom Coke, executive director of Jack Miner, said he’s enthusiastic about the expected turnout this weekend.
"The sanctuary has over 480 acres and we're just absolutely delighted to host the games,” said Coke.
The attending public also can enjoy and learn about the rich conservationist and environmentalist legacy of Jack Miner and his family. The historic house on the scenic grounds was built by Miner in 1905. Miner pioneered the tracking of migratory birds via banding identification and the study of their flight habits.
In addition, visitors can take in the following: the Jack Miner Museum, the Viewing pond, Nature Stadium, Ty Cobb Field, Classroom, Kennedy Woods Trails and Picnic Area and more.
More information about the Highland Games event at Jack Miner is available online.
