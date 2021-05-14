WINDSOR, ONT. -- Selected individuals across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can begin to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says highest priority healthcare workers and essentiall staff at retirement and long-term care homes can book their appointment by calling the call centre at 226-773-2200. You cannot book your second appointment online. A reminder to bring your employment identification with you.

Meantime, the CK Public Health invites all high-risk health care workers, dialysis patients, and all First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals to book their second COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a shortened interval thanks to an increased vaccine supply across Ontario in the coming weeks.

Beginning May 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., high-risk health care workers may book second dose appointments online at GetYourShotCK.ca or by calling 519.351.1010 and leaving a message.

These individuals may book appointments 21 days after receiving their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and 28 days after receiving their first dose of Moderna.

High-risk health care workers eligible for the shortened second-dose include:

All hospital and acute care staff in frontline roles with COVID-19 patients and/or with a high-risk of exposure to COVID-19, including nurses and personal support workers and those performing aerosol-generating procedures;

All patient-facing health care workers involved in the COVID-19 response;

Medical First Responders;

Community health care workers serving specialized populations;

Long-term care home and retirement-home health care workers, including nurses and personal support workers and Essential Caregivers;

Individuals working in Community Health Centers serving disproportionally affected communities and/or communities experiencing highest burden of health, social and economic impacts from COVID-19;

Critical health care workers in remote and hard to access communities, e.g., sole practitioner; and

Home and community care health care workers, including nurses and personal support workers caring for recipients of chronic homecare and seniors in congregate living facilities or providing hands-on care to COVID-19 patients in the community.

When booking a second dose, CK Public Health reminds residents to book an appointment at a clinic offering the same vaccine as their first dose.

Appointments are currently being booked a few weeks out; as vaccine supplies increase, additional clinic dates will be announced.